Thompson Falls 40, Flint Creek 8

NUMBER 1 - The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks hold their first-place trophy after winning the state 8-Player Championship game 40-8 on Saturday. The Hawks hosted the Flint Creek Titans, who won the state championship in 2020.

It was a chilly day at Previs Field last Saturday, but the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks were on fire as they dominated their way through a Montana 8-Player State Championship.

Coach Jared Koskela and his Hawks defeated defending state champions Flint Creek 40-8, finishing the season 13-0 and winn...