Community celebrates victory

GLORY DAYS - Members of the 1974 and 1975 Blue Hawk championship teams were at the game Saturday to cheer on Thompson Falls. Alumni included (back row from left) Mike Allen, Jay Watson, Scott Gilbert, Clint Laws, Jim Conlin, Doug Gunderson, Roger Willhite, Randy Rockwell, Drew Stobie and Charlie Robbins, along with (kneeling from left) Bob Brown, Tim Laws, Tim Hoyt and Jeff Miller.

The state championship win wasn't just a victory for the Hawks. The entire Thompson Falls community celebrated the team's win with fireworks and a parade down Main Street on Saturday. Koskela said the parade, fireworks and celebration after the game were unexpected, and something he's never exper...