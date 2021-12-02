Shirley McGuigan

Shirley (Williams) McGuigan passed away on October 21, 2021, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana.

Shirley was born in Pasco, Washington, on February 12 1945, to John and Margaret Williams. Her family moved to Montana in the early 1950's. During her life in Montana she acquired many skills and hobbies. Her favorite things to do were cake decorating and playing cards with the Woman's Club. Shirley could be found at the river almost any day of the summer. She loved fishing, hiking, boating and all the beauty Montana has to offer. Shirley was a wild spirit who loved dancing and making friends in all sorts of places. Shirley spent several years working dispatch at the sheriff's office in Thompson Falls and she volunteered at the ambulance barn. She worked in an upholstery shop in Spokane, Washington, and even made several beautiful wedding cakes for friends and family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret, her brother Norm and sister-in-law Peggy Jo. She is survived by her sons David Steinebach and John (Bridget) Knerr of Thompson Falls; husband Brad McGuigan of Thompson Falls; granddaughters Brett Miguel of Nashville, Tenn., Stacy Washburn of Helena, Mont., Sariena Hall (Robert) of Thompson Falls, Kendra Steinebach of Superior, Mont., and only grandson Wyatt Steinebach of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, along with 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Shirley will be held Saturday, December 18, at 11 a.m. at the city cemetery in Thompson Falls, with a gathering following at the Elks Lodge at noon.