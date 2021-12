Creativity on display in gingerbread contest

LEADING THE WAY - Karen Dwyer of Thompson Falls served as grand marshal in the annual Christmas on Main Street parade.

This year the 24th annual Sanders County Historical Society's Gingerbread Contest had fewer houses entered than it has seen in the past, according to Old Jail Museum board member and contest coordinator Teri Johnsen. Regardless, according to Johnsen, "We enjoy doing it and we have a good time." T...