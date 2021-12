Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden December 9, 2021



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Jeanie Sampson, 47, driving while suspended, 1st offense; failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense. Wilson Noland, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $55. Shane Lenz, 47, day speeding, $200. Montana Highway Patrol Nicholas Malinak, 31, operating wi...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.