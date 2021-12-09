ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
December 9, 2021
Martha Bulger
Mark and Miranda Bulger of Trout Creek welcomed a daughter, Martha Jean Bulger, on November 23, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 20.25 inches. Martha was born at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby.
Welcome, Martha.
P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.Thompson Falls, MT 59873Ph: (406) 827-3421[email protected]
© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021
Reader Comments(0)