Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Martha Bulger

 
December 9, 2021

Martha Bulger

Mark and Miranda Bulger of Trout Creek welcomed a daughter, Martha Jean Bulger, on November 23, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 20.25 inches. Martha was born at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby.

Welcome, Martha.

 

