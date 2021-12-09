Linda Lea (Janson) Olson passed away on October 28, 2021, at the age of 77 from complications following joint replacement surgery in Henderson, Nevada.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Lea (Banks) Troe of Henderson; sister Anita Janson; and sister-in-spirit Lorelei Johnson of Waterbury, Connecticut.

She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Donald J. Olson, who passed away in December 2017 at their home in Noxon, Montana, and by her brother Douglas Haviland Janson

Linda grew up in Westport, Connecticut, in a home built in 1740, witnessed her physician father administer medical care to the community, and learned as a New Englander the sanctity of the founding principles of our country. Linda and Don met and married in Florida. They moved to Montana, where Don had grown up. Linda and Don lived, with daughter Lisa, in Lewistown and Helena. Linda and Don eventually moved to Colorado and started, built and retired from a successful waste disposal business, traveled, then lived in Texas and Alaska.

Back to Montana, Linda and Don began and owned a successful oilfield services business in Sidney. They retired to their dream home in Noxon in December 2016. Linda was an avid gardener and reader, and revered the ocean, wildlife and the outdoors. Linda made friends wherever she lived and will be remembered fondly by many. A memorial will be planned at a later date.