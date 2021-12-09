Ronnie Dale Stinky Poo Indian Chief Lip Smacker Tribble de da da dha dhe is running all over heaven right now.

He was and is the true meaning of love.

We dedicated our lives to him. He couldn't eat unless someone put it in his mouth. He loved french fries and Pepsi.

He had an amazing memory. He touched many lives and afforded me the honor of his care.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at the Whitepine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ambulance barn or hospice.

Oh Ronnie, how you are going to be missed.

Dance.