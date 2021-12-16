ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Sanders County Recycling Staff 

Keeping it Green

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

December 16, 2021



FORD BRONCO SPORT FIRST TO

FEATURE PARTS MADE OF 100% RECYCLED OCEAN PLASTIC

“Ford has become the first automaker to use 100% recycled ocean plastics to produce automotive parts. Wiring harness clips in Ford Bronco Sport models are made of ocean-harvested plastic—commonly referred to as “ghost gear.” The strength and durability of the nylon material equals that of previously used petroleum-based parts but with a 10% cost savings and requiring less energy to produce. The small parts represent a large first step in the company’s plans to produce other parts of recycled ocean plastics on other models.” ~WasteAdvantage Magazine, December 10, 2021.

Go to theoceancleanup.com for more information on cleaning up the ocean waste.

EVERY EFFORT COUNTS! Sanders County accepts:

Clean, flattened corrugated cardboard (no chip-board such as cereal boxes)

Aluminum Cans (please empty)

All Metal

Vehicle Batteries

Vehicle Oil

Learn about composting at https://msuextension.org.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021