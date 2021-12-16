Keeping it Green

FORD BRONCO SPORT FIRST TO

FEATURE PARTS MADE OF 100% RECYCLED OCEAN PLASTIC

“Ford has become the first automaker to use 100% recycled ocean plastics to produce automotive parts. Wiring harness clips in Ford Bronco Sport models are made of ocean-harvested plastic—commonly referred to as “ghost gear.” The strength and durability of the nylon material equals that of previously used petroleum-based parts but with a 10% cost savings and requiring less energy to produce. The small parts represent a large first step in the company’s plans to produce other parts of recycled ocean plastics on other models.” ~WasteAdvantage Magazine, December 10, 2021.

Go to theoceancleanup.com for more information on cleaning up the ocean waste.

EVERY EFFORT COUNTS! Sanders County accepts:

Clean, flattened corrugated cardboard (no chip-board such as cereal boxes)

Aluminum Cans (please empty)

All Metal

Vehicle Batteries

Vehicle Oil

Learn about composting at https://msuextension.org.