REVERENT CREMATION – Noel Furniss tosses a batch of small folded American flags into the barrel of flames for a proper retirement. Furniss was one of 14 veterans to participate in the VFW's annual flag retirement in Plains last week.

The flags might have been worn out, but the patriotism of the men and women who handled the unserviceable ensigns last week was not.

Fourteen veterans from all five branches of the military gathered in the rear parking lot of VFW Post 3596 in Plains last Tuesday to take part in the annual fl...