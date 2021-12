JOINING THE ELITE – In a game against Thompson Falls earlier in the year, Ava Lawyer takes the ball downfield. Ava was recently accepted on the Missoula Strikers U13 team. Claire Wrobleski of Plains was accepted on the U17 team for the second year in a row.

For the second consecutive year Sanders County will be represented on an elite soccer team in Missoula.

Ava Lawyer and Claire Wrobleski, both of Plains, were recently selected to play for the Missoula Strikers, which is considered a premier soccer team that competes throughout the state, as wel...