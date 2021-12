Residents enjoy a variety of holiday activities in Plains

MEET THE CLAUSES – Santa and Mrs. Claus greet customers at Gambles Hardware. Santa Steve Spurr asks Kera Bates what she would like for Christmas as Mrs. Claus Sharon Niemi waits to hand her a candy cane. In the back right is Isabella Richards.

With snow flurries steadily coming down, Santa Claus traded in his sleigh for a 1962 Pontiac convertible and Rudolph for driver Ken Saner of Plains.

The Plains Christmas Extravaganza, which has also been called the Family Fun Community Christmas Event, kicked off Saturday in downtown Plains wi...