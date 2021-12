Residents head to the woods for Christmas trees

THE BIG HAUL – Marc Childress (left) and Brad Stacey carry trees back to the truck, while their wives, Ellen, Marc's wife, and Diana, Brad's wife, carry boughs. The Plains couples spent one Sunday near Sheep Gap looking for the perfect tree.

Hunting season is officially over, but that didn't stop two Plains couples from taking to the woods in search of their quarry. Instead of rifles, they were armed with saws in a quest for the perfect Christmas tree.

Brad Stacey and his wife, Diana Reetz-Stacey, cut down an eight-foot Douglas fi...