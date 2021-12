Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden December 23, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol Gerald Sykes, 42, driving under the influence, 2nd offense, $1,476.64, 14 days in jail; careless driving, $120. Cody Carr, 41, day speeding, $20. Kyle Weeks, 21, day speeding, $20. Carson Lilja, 29, seatbelt violation, $20. Richard Novak, 78, seatbelt violation, $20....





