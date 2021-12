CATCHING UP – Collette Anderson of Great West Engineering briefs the Paradise Sewer Board members on the proposed sewer project at a meeting at the Sanders County commissioners conference room in Thompson Falls. The board members present were from the left: Don Stamm, Janice Barber, Terry Caldwell and Dewey Arnold.

There weren't many agenda items on the monthly Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise meeting last week. The four board members present met at the Paradise water pump house and authorized the purchase of just over $400 for computer equipment and discussed the structure of the future meeting ag...