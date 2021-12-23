ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

BOB STOWE

Bob Stowe, age 85, died unexpectedly December 11, 2021, in Hot Springs.

Bob was born August 16, 1936, in Arlee, Montana. He was raised on a ranch near Baker, Montana, then later moved to Colorado. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and did a tour of duty in Germany, then served in the Army Reserves. After his military time, Bob and his brother Walt Stowe started a roofing company in western Colorado. He loved hunting, camping, and being outdoors.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Gene Stowe; his parents, Miles Icle and Nellie Corrine Stowe; his three sisters, Grace Newcomb, Helen Anderson, and Betty Pinto; and his four brothers, Niles, Walt, Roy, and Tom Stowe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Doris Hulse Stowe of Thompson Falls; his son, Robert Glenn Stowe, daughter-in-law Cindy Stowe of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; granddaughter, Dasha Briana Stowe of Hamilton, Colorado; grandson, Timothy Robert Stowe of Billings; grandson, and his wife Ryan Alan and Sanibel Stowe of Denver. 

Bob did not wish to have any memorial services.

 
