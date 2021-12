BALL BATTLE - Breck Ferris of Thompson Falls and Will Tatum of Plains jump to grab the ball during action Friday in Plains. Thompson Falls won 54-35.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks split a pair of games last week, losing to Libby at home on Thursday and then traveling to Plains for a 54-35 win on Saturday.

Hawks Coach Jake Mickelson said the Loggers beat his team on rebounds. "They were more physical than us and got in a better position," he...