FIGHTING FOR A REBOUND - Hawk Chesney Lowe and Trotter Carlie Wagnor reach for the ball during the game last Friday.

The Lady Hawks kept their win streak going with a pair of wins Tuesday against Libby, 60-22 and against Plains, 76-24, on Saturday.

In Plains on Saturday, the Hawks were up by just six after the first quarter, 20-14. Both teams went to the line in double bonus in the first half. Fouls for both...