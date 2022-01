Sheriff's Log

Ambulance:

Hot Springs, 4; Trout Creek, 3; T. Falls, 9; Dixon, 1; Plains, 9; Paradise, 1; Heron, 1.

Sunday, December 19

Coroner called, Paradise.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.

Property damage/criminal mischief, Trout Creek.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Animal other, Plains.

General animal call or complaint, Paradise.

Monday, December 20

Animal other, Plains.

Fire, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Noxon.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Trout Creek.

Theft, Paradise.

Tuesday, December 21

Animal bite, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

General animal call or complaint, T. Falls.

Animal other, Plains.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Wednesday, December 22

Civil standby, Noxon.

Intimidation/harassment, report of juvenile male hanging out window of vehicle “pointing finger pistols” at reporting party while making shooting sounds, Plains.

Intimidation/harassment, Hot Springs.

Suicide attempts/threats, Plains.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Burglary, Plains.

Thursday, December 23

Fire, Paradise.

Fire, Paradise.

Coroner called, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Assist miscellaneous, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Assault, Trout Creek.

Friday, December 24

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Welfare check, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Camas.

Road hazard/blockage, T. Falls.

Automated alarm call, Plains.

Saturday, December 25

Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.

Fire, Noxon.

Assault, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Automated alarm call, Noxon.

Disturbance, Dixon.

Coroner called, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.

Civil standby, Plains.