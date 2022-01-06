Question of the Week

JUDY SUBATCH, Plains - “I’ve done five months for a New Year’s resolution for a Bible study.”

GRACE SUBATCH, Plains - “The longest I have had a New Year’s resolution is two seconds.”

ALFRED GAITAN, Thompson Falls - “I quit drinking 15 years ago after a New Year’s resolution.”

DANIELLE PRICE, Thompson Falls - “The longest I have ever stuck with a New Year’s resolution was three months. I did a workout routine with a friend, and we helped motivate each other along the way.”

TRAVIS CORK, Thompson Falls - “My New Year’s resolution was to stop drinking beer and it didn’t work out.”

ARLENE BAKER, Thompson Falls - “I went three months with an exercise program. I didn’t notice any difference in my weight, and that’s why I was doing it.”