Quinn's rings in new year

COLORFUL NIGHT – Steve Underwood of Rocketman Pyros sends his rockets into the sky night at Paradise Hall at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort at the stroke of midnight to bring in 2022.

Moments before midnight on New Year's Eve, more than 100 people ventured out onto the deck of Paradise Hall at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort to brave the 10-degree temperature and to see a few minutes of brilliant illumination against a black sky.

This is the first year a New Year's fireworks party was held exclusively for lodging guests, which the resort did this year because of the lingering COVID situation. "We hope to open it up again next year for everybody, but we just have to wait and see," said Denise Moreth, the resort's general manager and coordinator of the event.

Ed Moreth REIGNING FIRE – Rocketman Pyros grand finale showers Paradise Hall at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort.

This is the sixth year for Rocketman Pyros to provide the fireworks show. Steve Underwood, owner of the Spokane, Washington, fireworks company, fired more than 800 rockets in a span of less than five minutes, including a 30-shell finale. Underwood said he's been providing a New Year's fireworks show at the resort for seven years. His company also does Quinn's Independence Day show.

The party started about 8:30 p.m. and included a variety of appetizers, desserts and complimentary champagne. About 140 people attended the party, but others lined the driveways to the lodge and cabins to see the fireworks display. The party also featured the Lolo Creek Band, which played country music and led the countdown seconds to midnight to launch the fireworks show.

"The fireworks were great. I really liked the finale he had at the end," said Moreth. "Our guests were really wowed by it. He always does a nice job; that's why we keep bringing him back," she added.