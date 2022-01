UPDATE – Shari Johnson, the town's contracted engineer, fills the Plains Town Council members and the mayor in on the situation with materials needed for the new sewage lagoon.

It was announced at a special Plains Town Council meeting that bids are going out to build the town's new sewer lagoon with the council voting unanimously to give the winning contractor an additional month to complete the project.

Shari Johnson, the town's contracted engineer, briefed the mayor...