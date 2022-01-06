May 2,1950 - December 29,2021

Jeanne Ellen Burk, age 71 of Trout Creek, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Kalispell Regional Hospital. Jeanne was born May 2, 1950, in Spirit Lake, Idaho, and was one of four children. She was the daughter of Albert and Lucille Gibson. Jeanne married Pat Burk, the love of her life, on May 29, 1968, in Troy, Montana. Jeanne spent every minute after Pat passed missing him and spending time with her family.

Jeanne was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and neighbor. She loved baking, working in her garden, sewing and crafting. Jeanne adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanne always had a ready smile and a warm hug.

Together Jeanne and Pat had four children: Julie Burk (Sheryl Lehmann), Lori (Brent) Keller, Lisa (Ron) Currie, Ryan (Joanne) Burk; nine grandchildren: Jonathon (Courtnie) Swope, Brandon (Brittanie) Swope, Stephanie (Boyd) Hicks, Taylor and Hannah Keller, Alex and Aiden Currie, Cody and Bethany Burk; and eight great-grandchildren: Calista, Clarice, Carra, Dani, Augusta, Nevaeh, Charlotte and Greyson.

We will greatly miss you and you will always be in our hearts.