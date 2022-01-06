William “Bill” O. Hall, 72, passed away on December 20, 2021, at his home in Thompson Falls, Montana.

Bill was born December 1, 1949, in Fremont, Nebraska, the second child of Charles James and Margaret M. (Badger) Hall. He went to school in Arlington, Nebraska, and graduated in 1968 from Arlington High School. He married Barb Meier in 1968, and in 1969 welcomed his first daughter, Tammy. This marriage ended in divorce. Later he married Cathleen A. Jenkins and adopted her daughter Cindy. In 1975 his son David was born. He lived in Arlington until he and Cathy divorced. Bill moved to Omaha, Nebraska, for a short time before moving to California to be closer to his aunts, working as a computer machinist.

He met his wife, Patricia McCann, and they were married on June 14, 1986. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. after he became disabled, and later moved to Thompson Falls, Montana.

Bill liked fishing and driving his Corvette, and loved his dogs and cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his only sister, Peggy Christensen, his son David Hall, a nephew Tim Christensen, and his stepson Brent McCann.

Bill is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Cindy (Randy) Starkey, stepson Bryan (Tricia) McCann, and Brent McCann’s widow Jen Rittenhouse (Corey); grandchildren Zach Suelter, Samantha Starkey, Alex Starkey, Jessica (Willie) McVeigh, and Sierra and Kaiden McCann; great-grandchildren Maisie, Calie, and Willie J. McVeigh; his niece Cindy; and nephews Tom and Tyler.

No services will be held.

Inurnment will be at a later date.