FWP details proposed changes at public meeting

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) staff met with Sanders County residents last week to discuss proposed changes to hunting regulations. FWP Wildlife Biologist Mike Ebinger said the department set goals of simplifying regulations and having biologists focus on biology and science, as well as having the Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) handle social issues. FWC is the decision-making body for the FWP.

"These are proposals," Ebinger said at the meeting Wednesday at Thompson Falls Elementary. "FWP is providing info for the public to ask questions so people can provide the commission with input." The proposals are up for public comment and will be decided upon by the Fish and Wildlife Commission at their February 4 meeting. "Feedback is critical because it's important for the commission to know how residents feel about the proposals," Ebinger added.

Among the proposals affecting Region 1, which includes Sanders County, are boundary changes for some hunting districts. Ebinger said the directive from FWP was to simplify boundaries. HD 123 and 124 would be combined to create a new HD 200, which would include parts of Sanders and Mineral counties. Also, HD 101 and 109, near Eureka at the northern border of Montana, would combine for a new HD 101. The boundary for HD 103 west of Kalispell would also change under the proposal.

Proposed elk regulation changes would allow the opportunity to add a second elk license, but only in certain districts and regions. There would also be a change in regulations for cow elk, so the proposal would move to an antlerless B license instead of a permit. The new HD 200 would have 50 cow elk tags available. Previously, HD 123 and 124 had a combined 80 tags. Statewide, FWP is proposing unlimited antlerless B licenses for archery and general rifle seasons in several districts (none in Region 1) and allowing non-resident hunters to hunt elk in additional areas. The proposal would not allow additional non-resident hunters, said Pat Tabor, the Vice Chair of the FWC, but would allow them to hunt on private land in more districts.

For deer hunting, a proposed change would eliminate harvesting antlerless deer in the last week of the season and add harvesting of either sex during the first week of the season in HD 121, 122 and the new HD 200. Ebinger said there are no regional proposals for mule deer, but FWP wants to start a discussion about mule deer management.

Proposals have also been added to make changes to the Permit To Hunt From A Vehicle opportunities. Ebinger said there are a small number of hunters who apply for those permits. He reiterated that "these are just proposals, so I encourage you to submit comments."

Black bear hunters would see changes if proposals are accepted by the FWC. Representative Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls sponsored a bill last session that would offer a spring hound hunting season in areas unoccupied by grizzlies. None of those areas are in Region 1, but residents can comment on where they believe hound hunting could occur, considering grizzly bear occupancy. "The bill has passed, but we don't have an opportunity to participate," said Neal Anderson, the FWP Wildlife Manager for Region 1, who added that bear is an important big game animal in Region 1.

Another bear hunting proposal would eliminate the need for hunters to check harvested bears with FWP. Instead, there would be mandatory call-in reporting and the hunter would have to submit a tooth from the bear, which FWP would use to collect data. In another step to simplify regulations, a proposed change to bear management units would change those to align with deer and elk hunting districts, except in the new HD 200. "We do harvest a lot of bears in Region 1," Ebinger said, showing a graphic to the audience of about 25 residents that depicted an increasing trend in populations for both male and female black bears.

For sheep hunters, FWP is proposing adding one ram-only license in HD 122, along the St. Regis cutoff. Sheep hunting has been closed in that district since 2015. Ebinger showed that sheep numbers have been increasing, and the new proposal would create an opportunity for hunters in that area.

Another proposal from FWP would adjust the spring turkey season dates to April 15 to May 31 and allow hunting turkeys with air rifles during the fall, with some restrictions on caliber of rifle used.

Anderson said that getting residents to comment has always been an issue for FWP. He said that whether residents are satisfied with the proposals or have an issue, commenting is the only way the commission can make an informed decision.

Residents have until 5 p.m. January 21 to comment on the proposals, which can be viewed at fwp.mt.gov. Comments can be submitted through the website or emailed to [email protected]