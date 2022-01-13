Multi-use building plan moves forward at TFHS

The Thompson Falls School Board voted Monday to take the next step in building a multi-use facility at the high school.

The school board voted to allow Superintendent Bud Scully and Dan McGee with Building Mind and Body, LLC to negotiate the contract for building and design of the facility. The two will work with Swank Enterprises of Kalispell to negotiate the contract for pre-construction services. "That gives us a chance to get the project in budget," McGee said. Swank's proposal was over the $1.4-million budget for the facility.

Elementary Principal Len Dorscher reported a successful food drive in December for the K-8 students, who gathered more than 900 pounds of food for Community Harvest Food Bank in Thompson Falls. Dorscher said that is the most he has seen in a food drive. The seventh-grade students collected the most for a specific class and were rewarded with a root beer float party.

Scully also reported Monday that the school district has received additional funding of $54,000 from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to purchase Chromebooks.

High School Principal Jodi Morgan stated that a tobacco prevention grant through the state Office of Public Instruction (OPI) allowed the school to purchase vape detectors. OPI granted $8,400 for the high school and $2,500 for the junior high. The next school board meeting is scheduled for February 7, at 6 p.m.