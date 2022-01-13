A crisis of opportunity

Kudos to Democrat spokeswoman Mindy Ferrell for her Letter to the Editor, “United We Stand,” proclaiming the COVID-19 pandemic a disaster.

She’s absolutely correct, but what must be clarified is what occurred during 2020 and 2021 was a pandemic orchestrated to cause shutdowns and to create chaos with lock downs and quarantines that ruined millions of small businesses and people’s livelihoods, including the hundreds of thousands who lost their lives to COVID. Unemployment surged to record levels. Yes, the economic devastation was unprecedented. Then usher in our tax dollars passed by Congress to assist with financial aid. We now find our country experiencing economic stag-flation – stagnant employment coupled with high inflation.

However, the World Economic Forum in October 2019 collaborated with Johns Hopkins and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on a pandemic exercise, “Event 201,” which simulated an international response to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. This was two months before the COVID outbreak in China became news and five months before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic, and it closely resembled the future COVID scenario, including incorporating the idea of asymptomatic spread.

I would ask readers to research an IMPRIMIS article entitled “What Is The Great Reset?” located at website: https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/what-is-the-great-reset/

A short excerpt: “Event 201 simulations anticipated almost every eventuality of the actual COVID crisis, most notably the responses by governments, health agencies, the media, tech companies, and elements of the public. The responses and their effects included worldwide lockdowns, the collapse of businesses and industries, the adoption of biometric surveillance technologies, an emphasis on social media censorship to combat “misinformation,” the flooding of social and legacy media with “authoritative sources,” widespread riots, and mass unemployment.”

Keep in mind members of our own federal government never let a crisis go to waste.

Kathleen Hassan,

Trout Creek