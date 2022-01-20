Building better breakfasts

Breakfast long has been touted as the most important meal of the day. After a good night's rest, breakfast refuels the body and energizes it for the day ahead.

Hectic mornings compel many people to skip breakfast. That's especially so for parents who are pulled in multiple directions each morning. There are many ways to streamline breakfast and still get to school or work on time. The following are some tips to save time and enjoy healthy homemade breakfasts each morning.

Put your slow cooker to work. Slow cookers are not just for dinner. Use them to cook a variety of breakfast foods, including oatmeal, eggs or grits. Simply mix up your ingredients, set on low and let the breakfast cook itself overnight.

Embrace the no-cook oatmeal method. Master the art of making overnight oats, which don't require any cooking. Mix all of the ingredients in a mason jar or other container and place it in the refrigerator overnight. The oats will get tender without cooking and the meal will be ready in the morning.

Build a smoothie. Do prep work for healthy vegetable- and fruit-rich smoothies by chopping and preparing all ingredients the night before. Simply blend with protein powder or oats in the morning with ice.

Janie Hom is the Community Health Improvement Specialist at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. Hom says breakfast is important as our bodies fast when we sleep. But it doesn't take a large meal to refuel your body. She says to make lunch the biggest meal of the day. "You're more active during that time of day and dinner can be lighter so it's not sitting on your stomach," Hom said. She added that sometimes too much protein and heavy foods at breakfast can start you off on the wrong foot. "It's just so heavy on the body, especially after you first get up and your body has been fasting all night."

Hom recommends whole grains and fruit as good options for breakfast, noting that the whole grains and fiber can help keep your blood sugar levels in check in the body. The whole grains will help you feel fuller, longer. She also suggests adding the juice from half a fresh lemon to 16 ounces of water and drinking that upon waking to help flush the toxins that your liver has been working all night to remove. If protein is what your body is craving for breakfast, Hom says to eat that mid-morning. Proteins tend to be more calorically dense and can be a heavier start to your day.

If you do start your day with a big breakfast, Hom encourages activity, such as going for a walk. She said after eating a large meal, it's easy to sit down and not get up, so it's a good idea to get some activity.

Hom shared some of her favorite recipes, including vegan cinnamon roll waffles and banana oatmeal breakfast bars. The waffles can be made ahead and frozen and the breakfast bars are simple and delicious. She also said she loves smoothies, and recommends adding greens and plant-based protein in with fruits. She also said nuts can be added to a smoothie. "We all lack greens from our diet," she explained. "Spinach and kale are two of the most nutrient dense greens and can be added to smoothies. It's an easy way to get that nutrition in." Adding nuts to smoothies can help offset the flavor of the greens.

With getting fiber early in the day in your breakfast, Hom said it's important to drink plenty of water to help flush out the fiber. Water helps with digestion as well.

Hom encourages making healthy decisions for breakfast. "When you start your day with junk food, you are more likely to choose unhealthy foods for the rest of the day," she said. "If you start yoru day with healthy foods, you'll be more likely to choose healthier food options for the rest of the day."

Even individuals whose mornings are especially hectic can find ways to enjoy a healthy breakfast every day. Hom said eating smaller meals will help speed up your metabolism. She added that people need to pay attention to how they feel. "You need to know your body and know what works for you."

Easy Overnight

Chia Oatmeal

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup gluten-free rolled oats

1/4 cup plant milk

1/2 cup water

1 heaping tablespoon chia seeds

1/2-1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Dash of vanilla bean powder or extract

Fruit of choice

INSTRUCTIONS

Place oats, liquid, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla into a 16-ounce mason jar or container of choice. Mix well. Seal shut and place jar in refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, mix again and top with anything you'd like, such as fresh fruit, more chia seeds, or cacao nibs.

Source: Forks Over Knives

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Waffles

INGREDIENTS

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup plant-based milk (oat, cashew, soy, almond, etc)

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Add all of the ingredients into a blender. Blend on medium-high speed for 2 to 3 minutes.

Pour the appropriate amount of batter into your waffle maker and cook until golden brown.

Source: Plant Based Gabriel

Banana Oat Breakfast Cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 ripe & spotty banana

1 1/2 cups gluten-free rolled oats, divided

2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/3 cup chopped walnuts (or another nut/seed or mini chocolate chips)

1 tablespoon maple syrup, for added sweetness (Optional – if bananas are not sweet enough)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Peel the ripe banana and break it off into "chunks" in a medium bowl. Mash the banana with a fork until it forms a paste.

Next, add 1/2 cup of the oats to a blender and process for 30 seconds, or until a fine flour forms. Add in the oat flour, remaining oatmeal, applesauce, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and maple syrup, if using. Mix until everything is evenly incorporated, then fold the chopped walnuts into the batter.

Use around three tablespoons of batter to form six even cookies. They will not spread out in the oven, so shape them how you'd like them to be. Bake for 15-18 minutes and transfer to a baking rack to let cool completely.

These are also a great breakfast item to freeze and reheat as needed!

Source: frommybowl.com

Easy Instant Pot

Egg Bites

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

1/3 cup cottage cheese

Annie Wooden For an easy breakfast on the go, try making egg bites in the pressure cooker.

1/2 cup cheddar cheese

1/2 cup filling (meat, vegetables, etc.)

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix eggs and cheeses in a blender until combined. Divide filling evenly between egg bite molds. Pour egg batter, filling each mold about three-quarters full. Cover tightly with foil.

Pour 2 cups of water in the bottom of your pressure cooker inner pot and then place a metal rack in the pot. Place egg bites on the rack. Cook on high pressure for eight minutes, then let the pressure naturally release for 10 minutes. Remove mold and let egg bites rest for a few minutes before removing from mold. Some of my favorite filling combinations are bacon and green onions, spinach and red pepper or mushrooms.

Source: Annie Wooden