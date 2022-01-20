Agencies want board to take action

While funding agencies want the Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise to start work on the new sewer system, those in opposition continue to voice disapproval and would like the project halted.

"Everybody gets carried away and you guys start making plans buying land and all this kind of thing, but people still need to vote. It's still my understanding that two-thirds of the people from Paradise do not want this," said LeeAnn Overman, who has attended nearly all the meetings and is generally opposed to the project. "Just because we have new board members doesn't mean that we're gonna go for the sewer. She also said there are a lot of people, including her, who have septic systems that are good for a lot of years.

Commissioner Glen Magera is certain that some type of vote from residents had been done, but he told the board at the meeting that he would find out. Board member Don Stamm had a document from Great West Engineering, the firm hired to construct the sewer system, that indicated a vote was done in 2011 with a 57% approval to "develop and manage a central sewer system," but he wasn't sure if that was an actual vote from residents.

The sewer board held its monthly meet at the Paradise water pump house last Tuesday. Ten people and four board members attended the two-hour long meeting, including Chad Thompson of the Midwest Assistance Program and John Thorson of the Paradise Center. Thorson said they're concerned with the possibility that the board might reduce the sewer district, which would eliminate the Paradise Center for inclusion in the project. Thorson presented background on the system they now have and how the center is funded.

"The existing septic system is certainly adequate for our existing use. However, our long-term plans include enlargement of the auditorium and perhaps an additional, free-standing building on the property. We don't know the details of the sewer financing package, but this is an opportune time to find funding for sewer infrastructure. We're trying to do what's best for the long term utility of that facility. I know you're all trying to do the best for your community," he said. The present septic system was installed in 2011 at a cost of about $17,000 and its drain field life span would be over 20 years. Magera and Commissioner Tony Cox sent a letter to the Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise board chairman in support of the sewer system being hooked up to the Paradise Center. "The Paradise Center is county property and is a great asset to this community. We wish to fully support the Paradise Center's endeavors moving forward and hooking up to the Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise. The board believes this will be beneficial to the county for years to come," according to the letter.

Thompson, the technical assistance provider for the Midwest Assistance Program, explained what he could offer the sewer board. The nonprofit organization helps rural communities with drinking water, wastewater and solid waste utilities with infrastructure needs, organization can aid with transfer station operations, permitting, training, applications for facilities, management, and can even help with the writing or updating of bylaws.

The sewer board is planning to have two monthly meetings, one that is only an informational meeting in the middle of the day to update funding agencies and to get updates from Great West Engineering.

Terry Caldwell, the board chairman, and Dewey Arnold, its treasurer, participated in a telephone conference call last Tuesday to brief the grant funding agencies on the project. There were over a dozen people on the call, including the Collette Anderson, the project manager with Great West Engineering.

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, at 11 a.m. The board planned to get with Bridger Bischoff prior to the meeting in hopes of working a deal for a parcel of property for the drain field. The first property selected, also owned by Bischoff, wouldn't work because Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad would not grant an easement for the drain field. The new choice of property would not require an easement.

During a conference call last week, the funding agencies urged the board to move forward with work. Caldwell was told that the board is under a "time crunch," but they were told that they wouldn't lose money if they repositioned the drain field. He said they were told work needed to be well on its way or finished by the end of 2023. "We need to get some action. They want to see some type of progress," said Caldwell.

The board has discussed reducing the size of the project in an effort to save money. They talked about having the system only for residents within Paradise proper. This would exclude the Paradise Church of God, the post office and the Paradise Center. Stamm said reducing the area doesn't necessarily come with any cost savings. He said that if the boundaries were reduced, there would be fewer people paying, which means the monthly sewer bill would be higher. "There are about 80 hookups, and if we get 40 more from Bridger and the Paradise Center, that would bring the monthly down for everybody," said Stamm. "We want as many people to hook up as possible. The more people that hook up, the better. That's basic math and common sense," he added.

Great West Engineering is working to evaluate options in lieu of the railroad's refusal for an easement, according to Anderson. The firm agrees with Stamm that it could cost more per user if there were fewer users to pay for the system. "I think the capital costs would likely go down if the system were smaller and closer to town, but a loan would likely still be required and it would be paid for by a fewer number of people, so I think the cost per user would increase," said Anderson.

"Anywhere we can save any money on the sewer district is what we're trying to do. What we're trying to do is bring the cost of this system down to where we can supply a sewer system for the people that are in town right now," said Caldwell. "If we get a sewer system in town for the people who are existing right now at a great savings over people that might come sometime later, that's what we'd like to do. Reduce the cost of the system, make it affordable."

During the meeting, Caldwell stressed to the board members the need to represent the board throughout the community in a proper way. "As long as we're functioning as a board, we're representing the board, we need to act accordingly. If our demeanor is not a good demeanor when we're in the public representing the people, then we're tearing the entire Paradise Sewer District down," the chairman said. "We represent everybody on both sides. We don't get mad at people because they don't agree with us. Anger should never have anything to do with our position," added Caldwell, who also wants to get the board agendas available for members and the public sooner than they have been getting them done.

The next regular sewer board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, at 6 p.m.