Architects discuss sheriff's office building project

The Commissioners and representatives from the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) met last Thursday with possible architectural firms to begin work on the proposed new sheriff’s building. Two firms came to the meeting and gave presentations. One was Slate Architecture, and the other was Schutz Foss Architecture P.C. Both had great interest in working with the county and brought several ideas with them on how to proceed.

As for the project, in her original plans SCSO detention and dispatch supervisor Shawna Chenoweth explained it as three separate projects in one, with three separate phases. The first phase would be the construction of a new structure adjacent, and possibly attached, to the current SCSO building. This would be a new space for the dispatch center. The next phase would be the construction of a new space for the sheriff, officers and administration. The final phase would include major remodeling of the current SCSO building, which was constructed in 1979. The available funding and quotes from the firms will decide what parts of the project will be included and where.

Slate Architecture said they have been doing detention buildings since 2014 and their justice consulting specialist, Rich Siddons, has 37 years of experience with this type of project. He has completed more than 15 similar projects in the state and more than 80 total. The firm presented several options on how to best position the new structure and to tackle renovating the inside of the current building where the detention center desperately needs it, according to Chenoweth.

Schutz Foss Architecture P.C. said they built their first detention center in Montana in 1983 and have done numerous centers throughout the years in the state. The firm showcased a number of similar projects they had worked on and presented a three-dimensional rendering of Chenoweth’s original designs.

Both firms were concerned with the supply chain holding up the project, as well as the very high costs of materials. All parties were concerned with keeping the costs down, but also wanted to be progressively prepared for future growth in the county. “I’d just hate to see us have the opportunity to build up another level and not,” said Chenoweth. Commissioner Glen Magera afterwards remarked, however, “dollars will dictate.”

One idea passed around was building the new building with a stronger foundation that would have the ability to have a second story added in the future. “That thing isn’t that old, but when they built it, they scrimped,” Commissioner Tony Cox said of the current detention center. He explained that the building was built cheap and so it could not handle any additions above, which is why the parties are restricted to moving outward and growing the footprint of the campus. Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel commented on Cox’s statement. “It’s kind of like living in a submarine.” Cox agreed and explained that they want to come out in the end with a better designed space with much more room.

Another idea proposed by several parties was the addition of a raised walkway between the new Sheriff’s Office building and the courthouse. This addition would allow inmates to be more safely and securely moved between detention and court.

The firms will now work up cost estimates for the project for the county to review and make a decision on how to proceed.