Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
January 20, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Matthew Shuttle, 55, seatbelt violation, $20; no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Keven Lynch, 29, no driver’s license, $235.
Mark Yoder, 57, following too closely, $55.
Drew Carey, 16, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.
Tyler Bowman, 33, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Trevor Frey, 16, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Anelia Botello, 26, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; day speeding, $120.
Kevin Kenyon, 59, day speeding, $20.
Liam Rogalski, 26, day speeding, $70.
Victor Serov, 34, day speeding, $70.
Lila Trombetta, 69, expired registration, $45; seatbelt violation, $20.
Samuel Kysar, 52, day speeding, $70.
Bradely Penske, 44, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Dustin Pierce, 30, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Lauklan Shipley, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $85; basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.
Darrell Schrumpf, 55, night speeding, $70.
Andy Thorp, 46, day speeding, $20.
Harley Phillips, 26, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85.
David McNutt, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Motor Carrier Services
Seth Popp, 21, seatbelt violation, $60.
Reader Comments(0)