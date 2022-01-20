ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
January 20, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Matthew Shuttle, 55, seatbelt violation, $20; no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Keven Lynch, 29, no driver’s license, $235.

Mark Yoder, 57, following too closely, $55.

Drew Carey, 16, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.

Tyler Bowman, 33, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Trevor Frey, 16, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Anelia Botello, 26, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; day speeding, $120.

Kevin Kenyon, 59, day speeding, $20.

Liam Rogalski, 26, day speeding, $70.

Victor Serov, 34, day speeding, $70.

Lila Trombetta, 69, expired registration, $45; seatbelt violation, $20.

Samuel Kysar, 52, day speeding, $70.

Bradely Penske, 44, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Pierce, 30, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Lauklan Shipley, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $85; basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.

Darrell Schrumpf, 55, night speeding, $70.

Andy Thorp, 46, day speeding, $20.

Harley Phillips, 26, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85.

David McNutt, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Motor Carrier Services

Seth Popp, 21, seatbelt violation, $60.

 
