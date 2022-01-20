Carla Sanford Hurst passed away at the age of 65 Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after a prolonged illness.

Carla is survived by her husband, Jim Hurst; her son and his wife, Jonathan and Rhonda Buys; and four grandchildren, Savannah (Jack) Belcher, Madeline Buys, Benjamin Buys and Jacob Buys. Carla also leaves her former step-daughter-in-law Kelly Kovarik; Kelly's daughter Britney Buys; and Britney's two children Elena and Ryker, with whom she had a long and special relationship. There are no events planned, as she did not wish to have services.

Carla loved the natural beauty of Montana and spending time with her pets. According to her faith in Christ, she is with Him in an eternal house in Heaven (2 Corinthians 5:1). We know that she has found peace as in Rev. 21:4, "There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."