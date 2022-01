Advanced EMT and owner of Whiteline Consulting and Training John Carlbom (center) participates in the QPR practice session alongside EMT in training, David Max and his son Odin in Hot Springs earlier this month.

In an effort to bring suicide awareness and prevention to the forefront of the conversation, Whiteline Consulting and Training, an Emergency Medical Service company, hosted Roosevelt County deputy sheriff Frederick Lee as part of the Hot Springs Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training course....