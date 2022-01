RAILROAD HISTORY – Karen Thorson stands next to a velocipede at the Paradise Center. A velocipede was used by the night watchman at the Paradise Railroad Station tie plant. It will be one of the largest items destined for the future mini-roundhouse at the center.

The roundhouse at the Paradise Railroad Station has been gone for more than 80 years. In the near future there's going to be a brand new roundhouse in town, but it won't be at the railroad station and it won't be for fixing trains.

The Paradise Center received a grant of just over $31,000 from t...