Steven Edward Regier unexpectedly passed away at his home near Trout Creek, Montana, on January 11, 2022. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Dr. Donald and Catherine Regier. He grew up in a small community outside of Baltimore, the middle of five siblings. Steve excelled in school, sports and music, graduating valedictorian from Hereford High School, prior to attending college at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He met the love of his life in forestry class, and Steve and Katherine married in September 1977.

They moved west, settling in Trout Creek and raising a family. He was able to build and repair just about anything, and he and Kathy built their home from the ground up, including timbers Steve horse-logged from the area. Steve earned a reputation for unfailing integrity and meticulous work as a log scaler for Louisiana Pacific, Vinson's Timber and Specialty Beams until he retired in 2017. After retirement, he continued to build houses as a contractor, as well as marking timber stands and teaching new log scalers.

He was a humble, generous man and was most proud of his family's and friends' accomplishments. Steve was quiet, with a large laugh, and always had thoughtful additions to any conversation. He loved being a coffee connoisseur, taking his cat and dog for walks, working with his hands, crossword puzzles and brownies.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Meedel Regier, sister-in-law Shirley Mathews, and brother-in-law, Mark Page. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Belen Regier, son and daughter-in-law Ben and Kris Regier, daughter and son-in-law, Arielle and Rob Evans Regier, father Dr. Donald Regier, siblings Rod Regier, Sue Page, Ann Regier and Lynne Gunning and their families.

Steve lived a full life, surrounded by family, friends, love and respect. We will forever miss him.