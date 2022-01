BLUE HAWK Cael Thilmony guards Plains' Jayden Weeks, who scored six three-pointers during the Horsemen's game in Thompson Falls.

Thompson Falls and Plains battled on the basketball court last week as the girls played in Thompson Falls Tuesday and the boys on Thursday.

The Blue Hawks beat Plains in both contests, with the Lady Hawks beating the Trotters and the Blue Hawks besting the Horsemen 72-24.

Jesse Claridge led...