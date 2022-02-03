County honors employees for years of service

Sanders County honored 12 employees for years of service last week at the courthouse. Sheriff Tom Rummel, presented first, calling on Lanny Hensley to accept an award for 10 years of service with the county.

“I remember the day he signed on to be the undersheriff,” Rummel said of Hensley. “Since that time, he has worked on our ADSI system and has been invaluable in understanding the way our computer systems work.”

Rummel presented an award to Debbi Rolleri for her 10 years of service. “She has done an excellent job in our concealed weapons department,” Rummel said. The sheriff also thanked Rolleri for her attention to detail.

Other sheriff’s office employees who received awards for years of service included Brian Josephson for 10 years, Jason Hutchings for 10 years and Marcy Shermikas for five years.

Sanders County Commissioner Glen Magera presented an award to Rich Wallace for five years of service. Magera thanked Wallace for his work on the safety committee and his help with insurance premiums. “He’s always open to anybody that wants to walk in his office,” Magera said of Wallace. “I hope he sticks around for another five years.”

Kathy Conlin received an award for 10 years of service. “She makes the front desk move,” Magera said. “Anything we ask her to do, she jumps up and does it. We appreciate your 10 years of service.”

Juli Thurston with Sanders County Extension was recognized for her five years of service. District One Road Foreman Ben Bache presented an award to Calvin VonHeeder for five years of service. “He’s always calm,” Bache said. “He just gets in there and never panics.”

Solid Waste Supervisor Jason Peterson presented an award to Steve Burrell for his 15 years of service with the county. “If you need to know anything, Steve has already done it,” Peterson said of Burrell’s knowledge of the job. “Thanks for 15 years.”

Sanders County Commissioner Tony Cox presented two awards at the ceremony. The first award went to Dan Bloom for 15 years of service and the second award went to Mark Reeser for 25 years of service.

After each county employee was given recognition, attendees enjoyed punch and carrot cake made by Debbie Traver.