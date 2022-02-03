CFVH sees higher use of drive-up testing

Increase forces hospital to discontinue service

Clark Fork Valley Hospital’s (CFVH) drive-up antigen testing site is seeing higher usage with the recent spike in COVID cases in Sanders County. Last week, more than 100 active cases of coronavirus were reported in the county. As of Tuesday, the county reported 59 active cases. CFVH has been offering free antigen testing at the Plains hospital since last fall. In September 2021, with the service relatively new, more than 1,100 COVID tests were

administered at the hospital. In January 2022, that number was over 1,200. Of those in January, more than 60% were antigen tests through the drive-through testing site, according to CFVH. By comparison, 503 total tests were given by the hospital in December, 279 of those through the drive-through site.

With testing supplies depleting, the hospital has made the decision to discontinue the driveup testing after Friday, February 4.

“Like most organizations in Montana, we continue to struggle with supply shortages and are adapting strategies to continue to serve our communities,” CFVH CEO Dr. Gregory Hanson said in a statement released late last week. “I am asking for your help in preserving these critical

supplies.”

Current testing recommendations can be found on the Sanders County Public Health website, co.sanders.mt.us. Hanson said the guidelines are

particularly relevant for those seeking testing after exposure. “Note that you should quarantine, and if you have no symptoms wait until the fifth day after exposure to be tested,” he stated. “In addition, I ask that if you have had a test (positive or negative result) in the previous two weeks, and you need another test for any reason, please contact the public health department and they will arrange additional testing for you.”

The federal government also is issuing four at-home test kits per household through the U.S. Postal Service. The test kits can be ordered online at

https://special.usps.com/testkits. Hanson said he encourages every household to order the tests and thanked everyone for their cooperation.

Sanders County Public Health also continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for those ages 12 and older. Walk-in clinics are held 8 a.m. – noon and 1-4 p.m. each Monday. For more information on testing or vaccinations, contact Public Health at (406) 827-6931.