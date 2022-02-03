Field of candidates broadens for county posts

Additional candidates are filing for open positions within Sanders County. There are now four candidates for Sanders County Sheriff, including Lanny Hensley and Roy Scott of Thompson Falls, Chris Stough of Heron and Corey Wheeldon of Noxon. Sheriff Tom Rummel stated in an email to his staff that he will not be seeking re-election.

Doug Dryden filed to retain his position as Justice of the Peace for the county, as did Coroner Pat Barber, who was appointed last year when the sheriff and coroner positions were separated in the county.

No further candidates had filed as of Monday for the two commissioner openings in the county. Rand Arnold remains the only candidate for District 2, currently held by Glen Magera, and Adam Bache and Dan Rowan have filed to take over the remaining two years of Carol Brooker’s vacated seat within the commission. No candidates have filed for County Clerk & Recorder/Treasurer or Sanders County Attorney.

County school districts will also be selecting school board members this year. The only candidates to file as of this week included Kadilyn Roragen in Dixon and Carolyn Nesbitt in Trout Creek.

Candidates are filing for various special district positions throughout the county. Candidates filing as of Tuesday include:

Dixon Rural Fire District (Two 3-year positions available): Dennis Smith, Douglas King.

Heron Rural Fire District (Two 3-year positions): Clarence “Chuck” Goetz, Christine Knodle, Timothy Lindeman, Peggy Niesen.

Hot Springs Rural Fire District (One 3-year position): Charles Neiman.

Noxon Rural Fire District (Two 3-year positions): Teri Wilkinson.

Plains/Paradise Rural Fire District (Two 3-year positions): Craig Fowler.

Thompson Falls Rural Fire District (One 3-year position): Steven Davis.

Trout Creek Rural Fire District (Two 3-year positions): No candidates.

Eastern Sanders County Hospital District (Two 3-year positions): Debra Pier.

Noxon/Heron Public Hospital District (One 3-year position): Carolyn Carter.

Easter Sanders County Conservation District (Two 4-year positions, One 2-year position): Ronald Warren.

Green Mountain Soil & Conservation District (Three 4-year positions): Melinda Ferrell, Sean Moran, William Naegeli. One 2-year position: No candidates.

Noxon Water and Sewer District (Three 4-year positions): Joseph Campbell, John Johnston, Jared VanVleet.

Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise (Two 4-year positions): Janice Barber, Janie McFadgen.

Sanders County Water District at Paradise (Two 4-year positions): Terry Caldwell, William McFadgen, Lee Ann Overman.

Woodside Park Water and/or Sewer District (Two 4-year positions): Kartin Cottingham.

More information for those interested in running for any of the positions available in the county can call the elections staff at (406) 827-6949. Voters can also contact the election office to verify their address on file or confirm their polling location.