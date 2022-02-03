Our Viewpoint

A journalist's role

Well, it’s definitely an election year. This year, Sanders County residents will choose two county commissioners, a sheriff, a county attorney, school board members, special district representatives and other positions. Candidates are filing and developing their strategies for the June 7 primary and the November 8 general election.

The Ledger’s duty is to inform the public. Journalists report the facts and provide readers with all the evidence available so that the public can make informed decisions. The journalists at The Ledger do not judge candidates, will not publicly support any person running, and will not tell readers for whom they should vote.

As a journalist and The Ledger’s editor and publisher, I strive for neutrality, balance and professionalism. In the past, larger papers with bigger circulations have often made it a practice to endorse candidates in big elections. More recently, they have steered away from this practice, and so does The Ledger. Since becoming publisher, I have never – nor will I ever – contribute to a campaign or candidate.

The Sanders County Ledger is unique in that we are not just a community newspaper. We provide shipping and mailing services, and also have a print shop, where we make signs, banners, notepads, bumper stickers, calendars, and any variety of items our customers request. Providing a range of services is part of being a small business in a rural community. However, when candidates utilize our small business services (for things such as campaign signs, election posters, political mailers, etc.), the candidate covers the cost, never The Ledger. Equally important, every candidate has the opportunity to advertise or do business with The Sanders County Ledger.

Our readers trust us and need us to present information that is unbiased, accurate and multi-faceted. We work each day to uphold our integrity as journalists and to tell the truth. If you ever have a question, please feel free to stop by the office for a cup of coffee and a chat.

— Annie Wooden