Hot Springs celebrates Chinese New Year

Dozens of residents and visitors lined Main Street in Hot Springs last Friday for a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year and the year of the tiger. The parade included music, dancing and an array of costumes.

The town of Hot Springs was roaring last Saturday as community members celebrated the Chinese New Year. As we say goodbye to the ox, the Lunar New Year of 2022 welcomes the year of the tiger.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to overshadow many public festivities and put a damper on last year's event. "Last year was very hard because of the pandemic," said Lynnie Gibson, the self-proclaimed "instigator" for the event. "Because of COVID, we had to do everything with only a core group of people and this year it's hard to even know how many people should be in a room together."

Miriah Kardelis

However, optimism was not lost for this year's parade. Gibson says 2022 marks the tenth year the event has been put on in Hot Springs. Every year a new animal is added in the lineup. This year, a tiger. The outfit was constructed during the month prior to the event.

Dozens of people lined Main Street to watch the festivities begin. The parade kicked off with fireworks and the shot of a cannon that echoed through the streets. The beat of the drums reverberated through the crowds as the procession of handmade floats, dancers and musicians sprung into the spring festival. "It was an amazing turnout," Gibson said. "I loved it."

Those belonging to the sign of the tiger are born in the years of 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950 and 1938. The tiger is associated with valor. Those belonging to this sign are said to value independence and have a strong sense of justice. People born into the year of the Tiger are said to be charming and confident, yet will possess a stubborn personality.