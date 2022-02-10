Ridge Riders ready for annual snow fun

The Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR) will host their 31st annual Snowmobile Fun Run Saturday, February 12. Last year, more than 180 riders participated in the 52-mile trail event. “I hope we see more people this year,” said Shellie Anderson, treasurer for CRR. “The weather is supposed to be great and the snow is looking great. We’ve had groomers up there every week.”

Registration at the Lakeside Motel and Resort begins Friday, February 11, from 5-8 p.m. Registration will open again Saturday morning from 7-10 a.m. There is no cost to register. Riders can purchase poker hands for $5 each. “This is how we give back to the community,” Anderson said.

Riders will begin the fun run near Marten Creek Campground, stopping at card stations along the trail. The last card will be drawn at the Lakeside by 5 p.m. Saturday.

The weather for last year’s event dropped to single digits, leading to the reasoning why turnout for the event wasn’t as high as previous years. The fun run has seen over 200 participants in years past. Weather for Trout Creek this weekend shows to be in the mid 40’s and partially sunny.

Kevin Hill will begin the live auction at 7 p.m. “He’s awesome,” Anderson said. “Kevin Hill does the auction for us every year.” Last year’s auction raised over $12,000. Raffle items for the Snowmobile Fun Run include a 40-quart Orca cooler, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm, and a Henry Golden Boy 20-inch Rifle.

Contact Lakeside Motel and Resort at (406) 827-4458 for more information.