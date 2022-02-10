ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Miriah Kardelis 

Ridge Riders ready for annual snow fun

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 10, 2022



The Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR) will host their 31st annual Snowmobile Fun Run Saturday, February 12. Last year, more than 180 riders participated in the 52-mile trail event. “I hope we see more people this year,” said Shellie Anderson, treasurer for CRR. “The weather is supposed to be great and the snow is looking great. We’ve had groomers up there every week.”

Registration at the Lakeside Motel and Resort begins Friday, February 11, from 5-8 p.m. Registration will open again Saturday morning from 7-10 a.m. There is no cost to register. Riders can purchase poker hands for $5 each. “This is how we give back to the community,” Anderson said.

Riders will begin the fun run near Marten Creek Campground, stopping at card stations along the trail. The last card will be drawn at the Lakeside by 5 p.m. Saturday.

The weather for last year’s event dropped to single digits, leading to the reasoning why turnout for the event wasn’t as high as previous years. The fun run has seen over 200 participants in years past. Weather for Trout Creek this weekend shows to be in the mid 40’s and partially sunny.

Kevin Hill will begin the live auction at 7 p.m. “He’s awesome,” Anderson said. “Kevin Hill does the auction for us every year.” Last year’s auction raised over $12,000. Raffle items for the Snowmobile Fun Run include a 40-quart Orca cooler, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm, and a Henry Golden Boy 20-inch Rifle.

Contact Lakeside Motel and Resort at (406) 827-4458 for more information.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/14/2022 17:31