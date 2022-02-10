Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
February 10, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
David Deschamps, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $100.
Tara Smith, 47, seatbelt violation, $20; failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $135.
Michael Mcvicker, 55, day speeding, $20.
Ashley Thompson, 29, day speeding, $20.
Bobbi Bonner, 45, day speeding, $120.
James Arnold, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.
Avery Burgess, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ian Geisbuch, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.
Daniel Decker, 67, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Scarlett Saile, 19, day speeding, $20.
Deriyan Sheehan, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Michael Hochstetler, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Chad Tew, 24, day speeding, $70.
Jeremiah Dawson, 35, day speeding, $20.
Jonathan Lemieux, 22, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Artyom Madorskiy, 30, operating with foreign driver’s license, $85.
James Lounsbury, 53, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285.
Heather Kelso, 47, night speeding, $40.
Robert Bonney, 19, day speeding, $20.
Karl Fausett, 32, day speeding, $20.
Silvester Pearce, 22, day speeding, $20.
Cameron Lee, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Robert Holiday, 65, day speeding, $20.
Barbara Sweeney, 70, criminal trespass, $185.
John Shattuck, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Amy Ward, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
