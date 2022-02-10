ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
February 10, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

David Deschamps, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $100.

Tara Smith, 47, seatbelt violation, $20; failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $135.

Michael Mcvicker, 55, day speeding, $20.

Ashley Thompson, 29, day speeding, $20.

Bobbi Bonner, 45, day speeding, $120.

James Arnold, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.

Avery Burgess, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ian Geisbuch, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.

Daniel Decker, 67, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Scarlett Saile, 19, day speeding, $20.

Deriyan Sheehan, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Michael Hochstetler, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Chad Tew, 24, day speeding, $70.

Jeremiah Dawson, 35, day speeding, $20.

Jonathan Lemieux, 22, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Artyom Madorskiy, 30, operating with foreign driver’s license, $85.

James Lounsbury, 53, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285.

Heather Kelso, 47, night speeding, $40.

Robert Bonney, 19, day speeding, $20.

Karl Fausett, 32, day speeding, $20.

Silvester Pearce, 22, day speeding, $20.

Cameron Lee, 20, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Robert Holiday, 65, day speeding, $20.

Barbara Sweeney, 70, criminal trespass, $185.

John Shattuck, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Amy Ward, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

 
