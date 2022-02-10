SCCD receives grant for operations

Sanders County Community Development (SCCD) has been awarded a $10,000 matching grant by the Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) for general operations as the organization continues its mission to build on economic development through business expansion, technical assistance, workforce training and regional promotion in Montana. SCCD was one of 190 applicants chosen to receive grant and program-related investments that totaled more than $11 million.

OBT is a relatively new funder in Montana and has been expanding their philanthropic efforts in the state since 2019. “OBT is based in St. Paul, Minnesota, and traditionally did most of the charitable giving in our home state, Wisconsin and North Dakota,” David Hakensen with OBT told the Sanders County Ledger. “We started making grants and other investments in Montana in early 2021 and have been doing so quarterly since then. We also launched an emergency fund in early 2020 when the pandemic hit and have made investments in Montana organizations as part of that effort. In 2020, we made grants and program related investments totaling $71.3 million across the four states where we make investments.”

SCCD Executive Director Ray Brown says OBT was the first grant for which he applied. While Brown describes the process as daunting, the acquisition of the grant stands to be a prominent milestone for the organization, as Hakensen says this is the first grant OBT has awarded to any organization in Sanders County.

“We are excited to make the grant to SCCD and impressed with the positive developments they have had in the community and helping stimulate businesses,” Hakensen said.

Brown began laying groundwork for the application of this grant in August of 2020. “We received the official word in December of 2020 and were given the opportunity to begin efforts for funding our match beginning February 18, 2020,” he said. Brown says SCCD was able to find matching funds through a donation from Clearview Properties and grant funding from the Montana Community Foundation and the High Stakes Foundation.

The need to apply for an OBT grant and the importance for SCCD to be awarded such a grant, Brown says, is because so few funders like OBT will provide funding for general operations.

“Going forward, our applications will be more program and initiative focused,” Brown said. “However, for a new director that had limited knowledge on how to keep SCCD sustainable, I was stoked for the award and the opportunity to find the matching funds.”