Jodi Lyn (Buckles) Nason

 
February 10, 2022



Jodi Lyn (Buckles) Nason, 57, of Thompson Falls passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. Jodi was born September 20, 1964 in Spokane, Washington, to Leon and Peggy (Carmack) Buckles.

Jodi owned N.W. Business Services in Thompson Falls where she was a dedicated advisor, bookkeeper and accountant for her clients. When she was not working, she loved everything outdoors or anything that would bring her friends and family closer. Her favorite things were lilacs, lavender and the color purple.

She is survived by her parents, Leon and Peggy Buckles of Spokane; siblings, Jennifer and Marty; children, Leah and Jason Brown; several grandchildren; and many friends and clients who will miss her greatly.

A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes.

 

