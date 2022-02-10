Leanne (Annie) Huenink beloved wife and mother went to be with the Lord February 2, 2022. Daughter of Don and Vera Cole, she was born March 15, 1961, in Hot Springs and raised in Plains on the family farm. Annie graduated from Plains High School in 1979, then attended a year of Gardner Bible College in Camrose, Alberta, Canada. After returning home to Plains she started working in the billing office at the Rittenour Medical Clinic before moving to Kalispell, where she began working as a phlebotomist at the hospital there.

She met her future husband, Robin Huenink, and began dating April 21, 1990. They quickly fell in love and were married November 3, 1990. After living in Coeur d'Alene for a little over a year, they returned to Plains together and three beautiful children followed. Annie started working as a Labtech at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital and had a 30-year career there, which she was very passionate about and excelled at. On her time off, Annie loved reading, cooking, going for walks and singing. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was cheering on her children in the high school gym, or just home playing games.

Music was a big part of Annie's life which she passed on to her children. She was a witty, funny and sometimes mischievous lady who will be very much missed every day. Her relationship with Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior made her life walk a steadfast, consistent, faith-filled journey.

Leanne was preceded in death by her father, Don and brother, Eric. She is survived by her mother, Vera Cole; husband, Robin Huenink; stepson, Korey Huenink of Spokane, Washington and her children, Daynne Huenink of Kalispell, Lily (Gary) Kenfield of Kalispell, and Rachel (Isaac) Huenink, soon to be Bendon, attending college in Bozeman. She will also be missed by her brothers, Wayne (Norma) Cole of Plains, and Earl Cole of Chinook, Montana, and her favorite and first granddaughter Harper Mae (Lily and Gary), one year old. She leaves behind an extended family stretching from Washington to North Dakota, and many friends.

A celebration of life remembering Annie will be held at Plains Bible Chapel February 19 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie's name can be made to Harvest Community Church Christian education fund.