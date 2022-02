Blue Hawk senior Ryan Bucher finished his first wrestling season at the divisional touranment, beating two wrestlers by pin.

The Blue Hawk wrestlers took fifth place at the Western B-C Divisional tournament in Butte last weekend, with four wrestlers earning a trip to state.

"We had a really good weekend," Coach Mike Thilmony said. "We took seven guys in and four are going to state."

Thilmony was proud of his wres...