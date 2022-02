Emily Brown of Noxon drives down the court with Hot Springs' Kara Christensen on her heels during last week's game in Noxon.

The Hot Springs Savage Heat are on a roll heading into tournament time. The boys snagged three wins on the road last week, beating Noxon Wednesday, Charlo on Friday and Two Eagle River on Saturday.

In the game at Noxon, Hot Springs got up 39-20 at halftime and kept their lead throughout the se...