Blue Hawks (from left) Max Hannum, Trae Thilmony, Shane Reishus and Elijah Ratliff are headed to the state tournament in Billings this weekend.

It all comes down to this. Eleven Sanders County wrestlers are making the journey east this week to the Montana All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at MetraPark in Billings. For three of those wrestlers, these will be the final matches of their high school careers.

If you've never been to a s...