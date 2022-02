Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden February 17, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol Dylan Ross, 31, resisting arrest, $175, 10 days in jail; driving under the influence of dangerous drugs, 2nd offense, $1285, 30 days in jail. William Bryant, 63, negligent endangerment, $635. Tara Smith, 48, seatbelt violation, $20; failure to carry proof of insurance, 1...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.